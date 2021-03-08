MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares firm as major Gulf markets end mixed

By Ateeq Shariff

March 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market recouped earlier losses to end higher on Monday, led by gains in financial shares, while other major Gulf markets were mixed.

Saudi shares had eased earlier following reports that Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports. Riyadh called the attack a failed assault on global energy security.

"While the Houthi drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities, including the Ras Tanura facility, did not result in any production outages, they underscored just how dangerous the security environment remains in the region," said Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy and MENA Research at RBC Capital Markets.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI finished 0.3% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 2% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE climbing 1.4%.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets, climbed above $70 a barrel for the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis. O/R

Last week, investors were surprised that the kingdom had decided to maintain its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day through April even after the oil price rally of the past two months as COVID-19 vaccination programmes gained pace around the globe.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.9% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.1% retreat in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed 0.1% lower, driven down by a 1.6% drop in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

Qatar's benchmark share index .QSI, which traded after a session's break, gained 0.5%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 2.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was down 0.9%, with the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA falling 0.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.3% to 9,374 ABU DHABI .ADI eased 0.1% to 5,685 DUBAI .DFMGI fell 0.2% to 2,540 QATAR .QSI rose 0.5% to 10,052 EGYPT .EGX30 down 0.9% to 11,460 BAHRAIN .BAX was flat at 1,477 OMAN .MSI gained 0.3% to 3,668 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.1% to 6,232 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

