MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares fall on weak oil; set for weekly loss

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Saudi shares eased in early trade on Thursday and were set for a weekly loss, tracking weaker oil prices, while other Gulf markets rode on euphoria around encouraging coronavirus vaccine developments.

Oil prices fell as producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia locked horns over the need to extend record production cuts set in place in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. O/R

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia will resume discussions on Thursday over 2021 policies after earlier talks produced no compromise on how to tackle weak oil demand.

The Saudi benchmark .TASI fell 0.2%, extending losses for a third consecutive session, and was set to record its first weekly loss in five.

Lender Al-Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE lost 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell about 0.3%, while Saudi Arabia's biggest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE lost 0.6%.

The Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets are shut for three days for holidays until the end of this trading week and will reopen on Sunday.

Meanwhile, other regional markets extended gains after Britain on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with plans to start immunization next week.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI rose 0.7%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA adding 1% each.

Qatar's benchmark is on track to post a weekly gain of 1.7%.

The Kuwait benchmark .BKP added 0.4% in morning trade but was on course for a weekly loss of nearly 2%.

Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co ALQK.KW and property stock Mabanee Co MABK.KW were among the top gainers in the morning session, gaining 1.6% each.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

