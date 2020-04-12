MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares fall after OPEC+ output deal falters

By Ateeq Shariff

April 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market closed lower on Sunday following eight winning sessions as investors paused after OPEC and other oil producing countries struggled to finalise a record deal to cut output and support crude prices.

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI fell 2%, weighed down by index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE down 1.3%, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE down 1.6% and a 3.4% drop in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

Shares in the United Arab Emirates, where the indexes last week saw their biggest weekly percentage gains in years, rose further as investors continued bargain buying.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 4.2% with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU up 4.8% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU closing 5.5% higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 2.1% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rose 3.3% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD surged 9.3%.

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy said it was cutting fees for 94 of its services to reduce the cost of business and support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Qatari index .QSI declined 1% led by a 1.4% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA. In after-hours trading, the Gulf's largest lender reported a first-quarter net profit of 3.6 billion riyals ($989 million), steady from a year earlier despite taking higher provisions.

Kuwait's index .BKP ended up 1.5% with most stocks gaining following a 3.4% slide in the previous session.

MSCI postponed adding Kuwaiti stocks to its Emerging Markets Index from May to November due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency KUNA said on Thursday, citing the Capital Markets Authority.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slipped 0.8%, hurt by a 0.8% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 2% to 6,866 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 2.1% to 4,201 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI leapt 4.2% to 1,906 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 1% to 8,897 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.8% to 10,237 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,297 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.6% to 3,492 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.5% at 4,985 points

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

