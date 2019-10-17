MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares end higher as banks jump; Dubai falls over 1%

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares closed higher for a second straight session on Thursday as banks rallied, while Dubai was dragged down by its top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI rose 1.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE advancing 3.1%. and 6.6%, respectively.

The world's fourth-biggest petrochemical firm, Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE, soared 4% after its joint-venture with China's SINOPEC kicked off its ethylene expansion project on Oct. 14.

In Dubai, the .DFMGI index fell 1.6%. Emirates NBD ENBD.DU saw its worst session in nearly eight months and closed down 3.8%.

The bank's board approved a capital increase via a rights issue of up to 6.45 billion dirhams ($1.76 billion), lower than 7.35 billion dirhams that the general assembly had decided in February this year.

Deyaar Development DEYR.DU shed 5.6% after the developer reported a sharp decline in its third-quarter profit compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

Qatar's index .QSI slipped 0.1% as banking and energy stocks weighed. Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA lost 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Separately, Qatari company Baladna, which has built a dairy business in the desert following a trade embargo by Saudi Arabia and its allies, will launch an initial public offering this month that could raise 1.43 billion riyals ($392.86 million).

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's index .ADI reversed its course to close 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.4% rise in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

On Wednesday, the realtor's unit issued a $500 million sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and the transaction was six times oversubscribed.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded flat with country's largest lender, Commercial International Bank, COMI.CA dropping 1%, while developer Madinet Nasr MNHD.CA ended 6% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI was up 1.6% at 7,636

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI edged up 0.1% to 5,093

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI was down 1.6% at 2,780

QATAR

The index .QSI edged down 0.1% to 10,428

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 was flat at 14,206

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX was up 0.1% at 1,527

OMAN

The index .MSI rose 0.1% to 4,005

KUWAIT

The index .BKP was up 0.1% at 6,300

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

