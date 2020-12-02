MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares ease, other markets gain after UK's Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approval

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Saudi shares edged down on Wednesday, tracking lower oil, while other Gulf markets were buoyed by encouraging news in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as Britain became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout.

Britain said the vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE.N and partner BioNTech will be rolled out from early next week, a boost for investors worldwide.

Oil prices extended losses, hit by a surprise build in oil inventories in the United States and as OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by delaying a formal meeting to decide whether to increase output in January. O/R

The Saudi benchmark, which had achieved its best monthly gain in four years in November, eased in morning trade for a second consecutive session, edging down 0.1%

Food processing company Anaam International Holdings Group Co 4061.SE was the biggest faller on the Saudi blue-chip index, declining nearly 10%.

Index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell 0.3%, while Saudi Arabia's biggest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE shed 0.5%.

Among gainers on the Saudi benchmark, food processing firm Wafrah For Industry & Development Co 2100.SE added nearly 10%.

The Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets are shut for three days for holidays until the end of this trading week and will reopen on Sunday.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI gained 0.3% with Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and property group Ezdan Holding ERES.QA putting on 0.7% and 3.5%, respectively.

The Kuwait benchmark .BKP strengthened 0.8% in morning trade, with logistics company Agility Public Warehousing Co AGLT.KW leading the gainers, up 2.2%.

Bahrain's benchmark .BAX added 0.8%, boosted by gains in ALuminium Bahrain ALBH.BH, which firmed nearly 5%.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

