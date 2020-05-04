MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares drop, property stocks weigh on Dubai

May 4 (Reuters) - Banks dragged Saudi Arabian shares lower on Monday and markets in the United Arab Emirates extended losses due to a fall in financials and real estate stocks.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.9%, a day after it saw its biggest intraday fall in nearly two months, driven down by a 0.7% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco and a 2.7% drop in Samba Financial Group 1090.SE.

On Monday, Credit Suisse cut Aramco's price target to 26.7 riyals ($7.11) from 28 riyals on lower crude oil production.

Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE fell 1% after reporting a net loss in the first quarter, which it blamed on impairment losses on assets and a lower demand for its products in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advanced Petrochemical 2330.SE fell 1.8% as the firm posted a lower quarterly net profit.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it will take strict and painful measures to deal with the economic impact from the pandemic and "all options for dealing with the crisis are open."

In Dubai, the benchmark .DFMGI declined 2.8%, extending losses from the previous session, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU sliding 5% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU sliding 2.8%.

Moody's changed the outlook for Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties and its unit Emaar Malls Group EMAA.DU to negative from stable on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emaar Malls dropped 4.9%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI retreated 1.2%, pressured by a 1.3% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 4.6% drop in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.4%. Petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA lost 1.1% and Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA declined 2.2%.

($1 = 3.7565 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

