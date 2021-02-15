MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares climb on higher crude while Qatar falls

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Saudi shares .TASI extended gains for an eighth consecutive session on Monday on rising crude oil prices while corporate results weighed on the Qatari index .QSI.

Oil prices soared to their highest in about 13 months as vaccine rollouts promised to revive demand and producers kept supply in check. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1.8% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE climbing 1.5%.

The Qatari index lost 0.5%, dragged down by a 8.1% slide for telecoms giant Ooredoo ORDS.QA after it reported a loss of 342 million riyals ($93.96 million) in the fourth-quarter, against a profit of 460 million riyals a year earlier.

Qatar Insurance QINS.QA fell 3.5% after a decline in 2020 profit.

Elsewhere, Dubai's main share index .DFMGI firmed 0.7%, led by a 1.9% rise for Emaar Properties EMAR.DU despite the blue-chip developer's 58% drop in full-year profit.

Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar was more optimistic about 2021, saying there were opportunities both traditional and technological that didn't exist five or 10 years ago.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.3%, hit by a 1.6% decline for Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and a 0.7% fall for the country's largest lender and index heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 firmed by 0.2%. Electronics retailer MM Group for Industry and International Trade MTIE.CA was the best performer, extending its gains for a second straight session.

MM Group jumped more than 13% after it said on Sunday that its non-banking finance joint venture Ebtikar will be listed on the Egytptian Stock Exchange.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI added 0.5% to 9,082

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.3% to 5,649

DUBAI

.DFMGI firmed 0.7% to 2,642

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.5% to 10,456

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.2% to 11,527

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged down 0.04% to 1,462

OMAN

.MSI added 0.3% to 3,567

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.1% to 6,214

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.