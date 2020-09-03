MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises in early trade; other markets little changed

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares rose in early trade on Thursday, on course to extend gains to a second straight session, while other major Gulf markets were little changed.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 1% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE climbing 0.6%.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA) said it would allow foreigners to invest directly in debt instruments, further opening the Saudi market to outside investors.

However, the index's gains were capped as Saudi British Bank 1060.SEdeclined 3.5% after Natwest Markets and Banco Santander sold a 1.5% stake in the bank.

The two shareholders sold 31 million shares at 24.24 riyals ($6.46) apiece, a 9.7% discount to the stock's last traded price of 26.85 riyals on Wednesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.2%, hurt by a 2.1% fall in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD and a 0.2% decrease in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates recorded over 700 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its highest daily increase in more than three months.

A government official said last month a curfew could be reinstated if there were a high number of infections. The health minister had in August warned that new cases could increase.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.1%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA falling 1%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

