MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi retreats as oil falls below $30; other bourses gain

May 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market slipped in early trade on Thursday, after volatile oil prices dropped below $30, while other bourses rebounded as traders bought on dips.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down by 45 cents, or 1.5%, to $29.27 a barrel at 0720 GMT, after dropping 4% on Wednesday, as the industry grappled with the growing global surplus of crude and the sharp coronavirus-led downturn in demand. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI lost 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE easing 0.8% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE shedding 0.8%.

Aramco is about to finalise a $10 billion loan with a group of roughly 10 banks as the world's largest oil producer seeks cash amid record low oil prices, Reuters reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Aramco is raising the loan to back its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a deal worth almost $70 billion. SABIC traded flat.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI added 0.6%, supported by a 1.7% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 0.9% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI advanced 1.2%, led by a 2.6% surge in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

But, food and beverage firm Agthia Group AGTHIA.AD slid 4.9% after it reported a decline in first-quarter profit.

Meanwhile, a senior United Arab Emirates official on Wednesday stressed the need for de-escalation in the region to allow countries to focus on "the hurricane" caused by the coronavirus pandemic and review development models.

In Qatar, the index .QSI was up 0.7%, bolstered by a 1.5% gain in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.