MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi quiet amid haj curbs on foreigners; Dubai extends gains

By Ateeq Shariff

June 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares closed up on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses following the kingdom's decision to bar arrivals from abroad to attend the annual haj pilgrimage due to the coronavirus, while property shares boosted Dubai's index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ended up 0.1%, helped by a 2.2% gain in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

The kingdom is to limit the number of domestic pilgrims to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first year in modern times.

Official data showed that Saudi Arabia earns around $12 billion a year from haj and the year-round pilgrimage umrah.

The week-long haj is due to start by the end of July.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.4%, extending gains from the previous session after the emirate announced on Sunday that it would allow tourists to enter from July 7 in a further easing of its coronavirus-related lockdown.

Emaar Malls EMAA.DU, owner and operator of the world's largest shopping centre Dubai Mall, surged 7.4%, whereas its parent company Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 1.8%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.6%, driven down by a 1.4% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

On Monday, rating agency Fitch said asset quality of United Arab Emirates banks is under pressure.

The Qatari index .QSI was flat, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA rising 1.7%.

The lender is set to raise 1.2 billion Chinese yuan ($169.87 million) through five-year bonds it sold on Monday with a 3.85% annual rate.

The blue-chip index .EGX30 in Egypt gained 0.2%, bolstered by a 6.6% increase in investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA.

Egypt will from Saturday lift a night-time curfew that had been imposed since March 25 to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister's media adviser said.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.1% to 7,265 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.6% to 4,320 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.4% to 2,121 points

QATAR

.QSI was flat at 9,261 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 10,765 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,280 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.4% to 3,525 points

KUWAIT

.BKP advanced 1.5% at 5,588 points

($1 = 7.0641 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.