MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar indexes extend losses on weak oil, Egypt up

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Qatar stock markets closed lower on Sunday, as uncertainties in oil prices amid Chinese COVID-19 curbs and haggling over a cap on Russian oil prices, weighed on investors' sentiments, although Egypt rose, bucking the trend.

Crude prices, which fuel the region's growth, slipped 2% on Friday after world's top oil importer China continued to enforce mobility measures and other curbs to control outbreaks, hitting fuel demand.

Meanwhile, G7 and European Union diplomats have been discussing a Russian oil price cap of between $65 and $70 a barrel to limit revenue to fund Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets.

Oil prices could continue to see high volatility during this week as the talks about a cap divide Europe, while lower demand from China and possible new volumes from Venezuela could ease supply pressures, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 1.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE retreating 1.2%, while Sabic Agri-Nutrients 2020.SE was down 3.9%.

Separately, Saudi oil behemoth Aramco's 2222.SE base oil subsidiary, Luberef, has received the approval from the kingdom's stock market regulator for an initial public offering, the Capital Market Authority said on Thursday.

Aramco shares were down 0.3%.

The Qatari index .QSI also dropped 1.1%, extending losses from previous session, led by its financial stocks with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Commercial Bank Qatar COMB.QA plunging 1.9% and 2.1% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 1.8% higher, with E-Finance For Digital And Financial Investments EFIH.CA rising 3.5% and Abu Qir Fertilizer ABUK.CA surging 4.2%.

"Egyptian stock market, supported by the large trading volumes by local investors, continue to maintain its strong performance" added Takieddine.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.3% to 10,796 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 1.1% to 11,736 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.8% to 13,009 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.2% to 1,866 points

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 1.1% 14,607 points

KUWAIT

.BKP edged up 0.1% to 8,495 points

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru)

