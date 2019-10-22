MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi profits from corporate earnings, Qatar extends losses

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose on Tuesday, buoyed by corporate earnings, while Qatar's index was dragged down by its blue chips for a fourth consecutive session.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI added 0.6%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 1.3%, and Alinma Bank 1150.SE jumped 4.2% after it reported a rise in third-quarter profit to 713 million riyals ($190.1 million) compared to 637 million a year earlier.

National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia 4030.SE gained 2.8%. On Monday, the firm posted a more than 80% surge in third-quarter net profit, which it attributed to higher returns from operating segments powered by growth in logistics services.

Bank Albilad 1140.SE advanced 2.4% after it reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Monday.

Qatar's index .QSI slipped 0.7%, extending losses from previous sessions with most constituent stocks declining. The Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, fell 1.1% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA was down 1.6%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 0.8% following three days of losses, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gaining 1.6% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 1.4%.

Deyaar Development DEYR.DU jumped 7.2% to become the top gainer on the index. Deyaar said on Monday that its accumulated losses reached 1.51 billion dirhams ($411.1 million).

However, the developer said it would continue to launch quality projects and was keen to diversify income resources through property and facilities management services.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.2%, driven by a 0.6% increase in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD and a 0.9% gain in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Dale Hudson)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.