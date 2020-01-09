MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outshines as Gulf rebounds on receding Mideast tensions

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stock markets rebounded on Thursday, with Saudi outperforming the region, as investors repositioned themselves on signs of no further escalation between Tehran and Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to an Iranian attack on U.S. forces with sanctions, not violence. On Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian general.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 2.7%, its biggest intraday gain since Oct. 2018. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE leapt 2.3%, while state-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE climbed 2.3% to 35 riyals, snapping four straight days of losses.

897.2 million riyals ($239.19 million) worth of Aramco shares were traded by the close, with around 25.8 million shares exchanging hands, Refinitiv data showed.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rebounded 1.3%, a day after it fell 1.2%, led by gains at financial shares. Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates largest sharia-compliant lender, rose 1.3% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU was up 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 1.1% driven by a 1.3% rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1.7% increase in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

The Qatari Index .QSI closed 1% up with lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA rising 2.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Kuwait's index .BKP was also up, ending 1.9% higher, as all the stocks on the index gained.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 increased 1.7%, extending the previous day's gains. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, the country's largest lender, was up 1.2% and Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA jumped 4.2%.

Stock exchange data on Thursday showed that Egyptian investors were net-buyers of the stocks.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI advanced 2.7% to 8,346 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1.1% to 5,076 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1.3% to 2,749 points

QATAR

.QSI rose 1% to 10,444 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.7% to 13,730 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX increased 0.8% to 1,597 points

OMAN

.MSI was also up 0.8% to 3,977 points

KUWAIT

.BKP closed up 1.9% at 6,929 points

($1 = 3.75 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

