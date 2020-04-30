MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms region on oil, ease in lockdown

By Ateeq Shariff

April 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose sharply on Thursday, outperforming the region on rising oil prices and easing coronavirus-related restrictions.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 was up 11.49%, or $2.59 at $25.13 a barrel at 1157 GMT, buoyed by signs that the U.S. crude glut is easing and fuel demand battered by COVID-19 restrictions is starting to pick up. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.8%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gaining 2.3%, whereas petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE climbed 4.3%.

Amongst others, food producer Halwani Brothers 6001.SE surged 10% to become the top gainer on the index after it reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit.

on Wednesday, Saudis began tentatively returning to shopping malls and open-air markets after authorities relaxed restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI reversed earlier losses to close 0.2% up, helped by a 1.6% rise in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

However, the gains in Abu Dhabi's index were capped by losses at telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and energy firm Dana Gas DANA.AD, which were down 1.2% and 4.9%, respectively. The duo traded ex-dividend.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI rose 1.1%, driven by a 4.9% jump in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 2.2% gain in Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU.

DIB, the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, reported a net profit of 1.11 billion dirhams ($302.21 million) in first-quarter, down from 1.355 billion dirhams a year earlier.

EFG Hermes had projected a figure of 903 million dirhams and FAB Securities 1.1 billion.

Qatar's index .QSI ended 0.7% higher as petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA leapt 5.3%, while Barwa Real Estate BRES.QA added 2.8% ahead of its first-quarter earnings announcement.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.1%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA adding 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.8% to 7,113 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI edged up 0.2% to 4,230 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1.1% to 2,027 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.7% to 8,764 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.1% to 10,554 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX inched up 0.2% to 1,311 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,539 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.7% at 5,356 points

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

