MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms Gulf peers but posts monthly loss

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market outperformed Gulf peers on Thursday, extending rebound for a second session, but posted a monthly loss following a recent slide.

On Monday, the Saudi bourse hit its lowest in over 9 months, as fears grew that central banks racing to raise interest rates to tame inflation will drag the global economy into recession.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI finished 2.1% higher, buoyed by a 2.7% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 1.8% increase in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

But the rise could be temporary if oil prices record more losses, according to Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

Crude prices firmed, erasing earlier losses, on indications that OPEC+ might cut output, though a stronger dollar and weak economic outlook kept a lid on gains. O/R

However, the index registered a monthly loss of over 7%, its biggest monthly drop since June.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.4%, supported by 1.8% increase in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI closed 1.2%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender, jumping 1.2%.

The Qatari stock market continued to rebound with natural gas prices stabilizing to a certain extent, said Takieddine.

"The market could also find support in positive local fundamentals."

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gave up early gains to close 0.8% lower, hit by a 3.4% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

On the other hand, the emirate's toll-road operator Salik SALIK.DU settled 11% higher, after rising as 20% above its listing price of 2 dirhams per share on its market debut.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 1.3%, snapping six sessions of losses.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 2.1% to 11,405 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI up 0.4% to 9,816 DUBAI .DFMGI fell 0.8% to 3,317 QATAR .QSI gained 1.2% to 12,695 EGYPT .EGX30 rose 1.3% to 9,827 BAHRAIN .BAX was flat at 1,882 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.8% to 3,697 KUWAIT .BKP dropped 1.5% to 7,950 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.