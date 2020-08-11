MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms Gulf markets; Egypt extends losses

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in the banking sector, while the Egyptian bourse retreated for a second straight session.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 3.2% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE adding 0.6%.

Aramco is moving ahead with plans to boost crude output capacity by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to 13 million bpd despite cuts in capital expenditure this year and next year, the state oil group's CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

Elsewhere, retailer Jarir Marketing Company 4190.SE gained 2.9% after proposing a dividend of 1.70 riyal per share for the second quarter, versus 1.40 riyal a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%, as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 0.8%.

A fall of 1.8% in shares of Air Arabia AIRA.DU capped gains, however. The budget airliner swung to a second-quarter loss of 239 million dirhams after passenger traffic collapsed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi, the share index .ADI added 0.3%, helped by a 2.9% rise in International Holding IHC.AD. The aquaculture firm on Monday reported a second-quarter net profit of 670.3 million dirhams ($182.50 million), up from 683,000 dirhams a year earlier.

The Qatari index .QSI ended up 1.1% after a broad-based rally, extending gains from the previous session. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA jumped 5.3%, while Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA was up 3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.2%, hurt by a 1.1% drop in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Orascom Investment Holding OIH.CA, owned by billionaire Naguib Sawiris, surged 9.8% to become the top gainer on the index.

The company's shift to profit in the first-quarter and its endeavor to divide the company into two separate entities is one of the reasons for the rise, said Mohamed Kamal, head of Corporates Department at Al-Rowad Securities Brokerage.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.2% to 7,626 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.3% to 4,368 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.2% to 2,097 points

QATAR

.QSI advanced 1.1% to 9,524 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.2% to 10,919 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX increased 0.6% to 1,307 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,573 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.1% at 5,608 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

