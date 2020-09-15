World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms Gulf bourses, Egypt extends losses

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares ended higher on Tuesday, outperforming Gulf peers, buoyed by gains in banking shares, while property shares supported the Dubai index.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1% and Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE advancing 2.8%.

Elsewhere, Saudi Chemical Company 2230.SE surged 10%, to become the top gainer in the index, after the firm signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to provide coronavirus vaccine in the kingdom.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed up 0.5%, driven by a 3.5% rise in Emaar Malls EMAA.DU and a 0.7% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Shares in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (du) DU.DU advanced 1.7%, after the country’s second largest telecoms company agreed to sell its 26% indirect stake in Khazna Data Centre for 800 million dirhams ($217.82 million), which will result in a net profit of 521 million dirhams.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD falling 0.7%.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD, which leapt 5.5% in the previous session, retreated 0.9%.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) completed a placement to institutional investors of 1.25 billion shares in ADNOC Distribution.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 1.9% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 3% decline in Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 8,322 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.1% to 4,509 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.5% to 2,293 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.2% to 9,893 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.1% to 11,028 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,401 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% to 3,678 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.1% at 5,882 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

