MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi nudges up ahead of OPEC+ meet, UAE stocks mark best week in years

By Ateeq Shariff

April 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market edged up on Thursday, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting to try and agree oil supply cuts, while shares in the United Arab Emirates registered their biggest weekly percentage gains in years.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - are set to hold a video conference on Thursday at about 1400 GMT.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were 2.6%, or 85 cents, higher at $33.69 a barrel by 1206 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI inched up 0.1%, with Saudi Electricity Company 5110.SE rising 3.6%.

Meanwhile, the kingdom said it would convene a virtual meeting of energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies on Friday "to foster global dialogue and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets and enable a stronger global economy".

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI climbed 6.4%, bringing weekly gains to more than 9% and the most in percentage terms since December 2009. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, soared 11.2%, while telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD ended 5.6% higher.

Abu Dhabi sold $7 billion of bonds on Wednesday, sources said, following Qatar's $10 billion debt sale on Tuesday, as Gulf states seek extra liquidity amid low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 3.6%, snapping six straight weeks of losses. This week the index settled up over 6%, posting its biggest weekly gain since February 2016.

Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU jumped 7.7%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was up 3.6%.

The Qatari index .QSI, however, slipped 0.5%, hurt by a 6.4% fall in Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 increased 2.2%. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA jumped 4.2%, while Juhayna Food JUFO.CA surged 8.1%.

Egypt extended a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI edged up 0.1% to 7,006 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI advanced 6.4% to 4,114 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 3.6% to 1,830 points

QATAR

.QSI slipped 0.5% to 8,990 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 2.2% to 10,322 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.2% to 1,300 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.5% to 3,472 points

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 3.4% to 4,911 points

