MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi National Bank buoys Saudi shares; other markets mixed

April 4 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets ended mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi index boosted by gains in its top lender following a dividend proposal and new board appointees.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.7%, buoyed by a 3.6% jump in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, previously known as National Commercial Bank.

The lender on Sunday appointed Ammar Abdul Wahed Al Khudiry as chairman, while Saeed Mohammed Alghamdi was named as managing director and CEO.

In a separate bourse filing, the lender said it would pay out more than 3.58 billion riyals ($955 million) in dividends to shareholders.

On Thursday, National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group announced the formal completion of their merger to create the largest banking entity in the kingdom.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.2%, helped by a 2.5% rise in International Holding IHC.AD and a 1.6% gain in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.CA (ADIB).

ADIB has provided structured Islamic financing for Albilad Capital's 87 million pound acquisition of PWC's headquarters in Northern Ireland.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.3%, hit by a 3% slide in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU.

Dubai aims to increase the contribution of creative arts to the emirate's GDP to 5% from 2.6% within the next five years, Dubai's ruler said on Saturday.

Dubai has made several moves in recent months to make the emirate more regionally and globally competitive.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI eased 0.2%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, losing 0.2%.

Elsewhere, Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA, a top Doha-based shipping and logistics group, retreated 2.4%.

Qatar's economy contracted by 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020, government data showed, with transportation and storage activity plummeting 32.8% and construction down nearly 5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 retreated 1.3% as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was down 3.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 9,963

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.2% to 5,953

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.3% to 2,550

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.2% to 10,441

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1.3% to 10,417

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.2% to 1,458

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.1% to 3,663

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.2% to 6,385

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

