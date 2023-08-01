MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market extends losses on profit-taking; Qatar advances

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks extended losses on Tuesday as traders continued to book profits after the benchmark index hit a nine-month high last week, while the Qatari index rose for a 15th consecutive session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5%, hit by a 0.9% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE as the lender traded ex-dividend, while Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE was down 1.5%.

Elsewhere, East Pipes Integrated Co 1321.SE declined 3.5%, to be the top loser on the index, a day after posting quarterly loss.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 1.3%, rising for a fifteenth consecutive session, buoyed by a 2.8% jump in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

The Qatari stock market extended its gains supported by some increases in natural gas prices as well as strong performances in the banking sector, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

"The positive sentiment could help the market rise above its previous peak."

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.4%, hitting its highest since late 2015, driven by a 3.7% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

Oil prices edged lower on signs of profit-taking after rallying in July when investors wagered on tightening global supplies and demand growth in the second half of the year.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.5% as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Eastern Company EAST.CA, which retreated 6%.

Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) fell further into deficit in June, with the gap widening by 82.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.66 billion) from the previous month to negative 837.3 billion pounds, according to central bank data.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.5% to 11,636

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.1% to 9,779

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.4% to 4,077

QATAR

.QSI gained 1.3% to 11,108

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.5% to 17,514

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,992

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.3% to 4,790

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.3% to 8,035

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.