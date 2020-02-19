MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads most of Gulf higher; Dubai bucks the trend

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most stocks in the Gulf closed higher on Thursday, with Saudi leading gains that tracked global share and oil prices as investor worries about the coronavirus epidemic eased somewhat after a slight decline in the number of new cases.

Mainland China had 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said on Wednesday, down from 1,886 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 29.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up by 75 cents at $58.50 a barrel by 1003 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.4%, boosted by a 1.4% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.3% gain in National Commercial Bank 1180.SE.

Al Moammar Information Systems 7200.SE soared 9.9%, its biggest intraday-gain since it began trading in April, following a rise in annual profit.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.6%.

Aramco Trading Co has sealed a new deal to secure long-term crude oil supplies from state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp that can be processed at refineries owned by Saudi Aramco in Asia, Reuters reported, citing trade sources.

The Qatari index .QSI increased 1.1%, with 16 of 20 stocks on the index gaining. Lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA rose 2.6%, while Industries Qatar IQCD.QA hiked 1.8%.

However, Doha Bank DOBK.QA fell a further 5.9%, to become the top loser. On Monday, the bank reported profits of 754 million riyals ($205.29 million) in 2019, down from 830 million riyals a year earlier.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI rose 0.4% as telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD gained 0.6% and International Holding Company IHC.AD leapt 4.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index .EGX30 added 0.4%, helped by a 0.8% gain in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI lost 0.8%. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU eased 0.4% and DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU tumbled 5.4%.

Last week, DAMAC swung to net loss, from profit a year earlier. That was the company's first yearly loss since 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.4% to 7,968 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.4% to 5,074 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.8% to 2,728 points

QATAR

.QSI added 1.1% to 9,878 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.4% to 13,695 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.3% at 1,664 points

OMAN

.MSI increased 0.6% to 4,175 points

KUWAIT

.BKP slipped 0.4% to 6,775 points

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Helen Popper)

