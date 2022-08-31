MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads most Gulf markets lower on recession fears

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday with the Saudi index posting its biggest intraday fall in two months, as investors worried that further rises in interest rates to quell decades-high inflation would tip economies into recession.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slid 1.4%, its biggest intraday fall since June 30, dragged down by a 4.7% drop in Riyad Bank 1010.SE and a 1.7% decline in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the kingdom, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

In Qatar, the index .QSI retreated 1.4%, extending losses for a third session, as most of the stocks were in negative territory including Commercial Bank COMB.QA, which was down 6%.

Crude prices, a key factor for the Gulf's financial markets, continued to slide on investor worries about the ailing state of the global economy, bearish oil demand signals from OPEC+ and increased COVID-19 restrictions in China. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $3.41 at $95.90 a barrel following Tuesday's $5.78 loss.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.6%, hit by a 2.2% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU

Gulf banks with exposure to Turkey are expected to make further net monetary losses on their investments in the second half of this year and into 2023, ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

Fitch said Dubai's Emirates and Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW were the worst-affected when looking at the ratings firm's core profitability metric, which is operating profit over risk-weighted assets.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI closed 0.9% lower.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 1.3%, led by a 3.1% slide in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.4% to 12,283

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.9% to 9,875

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.6% to 3,443

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.4% to 13,426

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.3% to 9,999

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,918

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.2% to 4,585

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 0.5% to 8,595

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

