MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads most Gulf markets lower; Egypt gains

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in the region with the Saudi index leading the losses.

Washington vowed to take "all necessary actions" to defend its troops following a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, the first U.S. military deaths since the Israel-Gaza war began, putting markets on edge.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 2.2%, dragged down by a 2.7% drop in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 10% slide in drilling service provider ADES Holding Co 2382.SE.

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE on Tuesday said it was asked to cut its planned maximum sustainable oil production capacity to 12 million barrels a day (bpd), having raised it to 13 million bpd almost four years ago.

According to Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at EQUITI Group, the kingdom's decision to cut its planned maximum sustainable oil production capacity by one million bpd implies that the expected demand might not be as high as initially anticipated.

Also, supply disruptions in the Middle East have led to a decrease in investor confidence, said Mourad. While, the bleak economic outlook in China - the world's second-largest crude consumer - also added to the worries after a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of property company China Evergrande Group deepening its real estate crisis.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gave up early gains to close 0.1% lower, hit by a 0.8% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

However, the index's losses were limited by a 13.2% surge in Mashreqbank MASB.DU. The lender, which closed at its highest since Nov. 2008, reported a 150% surge in fourth-quarter profit.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI lost 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 2.3%.

The Federal Reserve's policy meeting and Chair Jerome Powell's commentary will likely be the main event of the week, while investors will also watch out for the U.S. employment report this week to help gauge the direction markets will take in the months to come.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 3.8%, led by a 15% jump in Oriental Weavers Carpets ORWE.CA.

Egypt's central bank is expected to leave overnight interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Thursday, according to a poll of analysts, who are on tenterhooks awaiting the outcome of talks with an International Monetary Fund team now in Cairo.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 2.2% to 11,986

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 9,519

DUBAI

.DFMGI eased 0.1% to 4,168

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.4% to 10,110

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.1% to 11,337

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 1.4% to 2,070

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.1% to 4,587

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.2% to 8,032

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.