MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads most Gulf markets higher; Dubai index dips

Ateeq Shariff
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks closed higher on Sunday following Friday's rise in global equities and a jump in oil prices, with Saudi Arabian banks boosting the index.

A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on expectations of further stimulus from Washington and hopes of an economic revival.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf regions' financial markets, rose, with Brent climbing to nearly $60 a barrel, helped by supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 0.8%, buoyed by a 1.4% gain in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 5.6% surge in Bank Albilad 1140.SE after it reported an increase in full year profit.

Among other gainers, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE ended 0.4% up.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI slipped 0.2%, hit by a 3.2% fall in Dubai Investments DINV.DU.

Last week, the diversified investment group reported a net profit of 347.9 million dirhams ($94.72 million) for 2020, down from 657.4 million dirhams a year earlier.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.4% rise in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.6%, led by a 1.5% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 concluded flat, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA falling 2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 8,688

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.1% to 5,672

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.2% to 2,667

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.6% to 10,493

EGYPT

.EGX30 was flat at 11,603

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% at 1,462

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.2% to 3,598

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.5% to 6,251

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

UAE temporarily restricts COVID-19 vaccinations to elderly, chronic diseases

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

