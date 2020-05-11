MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf lower after govt. triples VAT rate

May 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets lost ground in early trade on Monday, with Saudi Arabia's index falling the most after the kingdom said it will triple its value-added tax rate and suspend a cost of living allowance for state employees to shore up its finances.

The austerity measures are being introduced as the world's largest oil exporter suffers from slumping oil prices, while at the same time fighting the new coronavirus outbreak.

Oil revenues in the first three months of the year fell 24% from a year earlier to $34 billion, pulling total revenues down 22%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 2.8%, dragged down by a 3.2% drop in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.9% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Aramco is looking to restructure its deal for a controlling stake in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE after the target's value dropped more than 40%, Reuters reported citing two sources.

SABIC shares were down 1.5% on Monday.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI slid 2.3%, with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the country's largest sharia-compliant lender, losing 4.1% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU down 2.3%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.4%, hurt by a 1.7% fall in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' third-biggest lender reported an 84% fall in first-quarter net profit last week as it took $292 million in impairments on debt exposure to troubled hospital operator NMC Health and payments group Finablr FINF.L.

Qatar's index .QSI traded flat with most industrial and financial stocks also little changed. Petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA gained 3.7%, however, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA was down 1.8%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

