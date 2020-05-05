MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf higher on rising oil prices

May 5 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia leading the gains amid rising oil prices on expectations that fuel demand would begin to pick up.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 6.7% to $29.02 a barrel at 0723 GMT, up for a sixth straight day, as countries began easing coronavirus-led restrictions and crude supply cuts took effect. O/R

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.9%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 1.8% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was up 1.3%.

Aramco said on Monday that its operations and supply chains were uninterrupted despite the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's central bank on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to pegging the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar, calling it a strategic choice that has contributed to the kingdom's economic growth for over three decades.

In Dubai, the benchmark .DFMGI rose 1.3%, driven by a 2.4% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.1% increase in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Separately, Uber Technologies' UBER.N subsidiary Careem said on Monday it was cutting 536 jobs this week, representing 31% of the Dubai-headquartered company's workforce.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 1.1%, led by a 2.2% rise in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Qatar's index .QSI increased 1.3%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory, including Commercial Bank COMB.QA, which was up 4%.

