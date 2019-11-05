MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf higher, COMI supports Egypt

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by financial stocks and mirroring a rally in global markets amid hopes for a U.S.-China trade agreement.

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a so-called Phase 1 trade deal, which would help to ease the broad economic damage inflicted by the trade dispute.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI added 1.7%, with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom’s largest lender, jumping 4.4% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE up 1.9%.

The latter said it had received central bank approval for the appointment of Walid Bin Abdullah Al-Moqbel as its chief executive.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets 4001.SE soared 9.4%, its biggest intraday gain since July 2012, after posting a 38.8% rise in third-quarter profit.

Elsewhere Company For Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) 8010.SE gained 3.8% as it swung into profitability in the third quarter.

Among other stocks, City Cement 3003.SE climbed 4.1% after its board proposed to reduce its capital, saying it had more than it required.

On Sunday, the cement maker reported third-quarter net profit of 50.5 million riyals ($13.47 million), compared with a loss of 2.4 million riyals a year earlier.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ended up 1.1% as Commercial International Bank COMI.CA leapt 3.8%, its biggest intraday rise since August 2018. The country's largest lender reported a 23% increase in third-quarter profit.

The lender also said that its board had approved in principle the acquisition of a stake in a Kenyan bank.

Cleopatra Hospital CLHO.CA rose 1.3% after it said it had completed the acquisition of El Katib Hospital and will be taking over its day-to-day operations from Nov. 6.

In Qatar, the index .QSI gained 1.1%, extending gains for a third straight session, with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA climbing 2.4% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA adding 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed 0.9% higher. Market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rose 1.2% and Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD added 1.1%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI slipped 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 1.9% and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU shedding 0.9%.

However, Emaar Malls EMAA.DU gained a further 1.3% after the shopping mall operator reported on Sunday a 12.1% rise in third-quarter profit.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI was up 1.7% to 7,782 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI gained 0.9% to 5,154 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI was down 0.7% to 2,688 points

QATAR

The index .QSI was up 1% to 10,304 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 rose 1.1% to 14,790 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX fell 0.2% to 1,518 points

OMAN

The index .MSI edged up 0.1% 4,026 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP slipped 0.4% to 6,151 points

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

