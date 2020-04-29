MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf higher as oil prices gain

By Ateeq Shariff

April 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks ended higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a leap in oil prices, while bourses in the United Arab Emirates were little changed as banks faced write-downs on NMC debt.

June Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 4.6%, or 95 cents, at $21.41 a barrel by 1139 GMT, as U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and on hopes that demand will improve as some European countries and some U.S. cities moved to ease restrictions. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 1.5% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 2.7% and Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE gaining 6%.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE ended up 0.8%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged up 0.3%, as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU increased 1.1%, while its unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU jumped 4.1%.

However, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, which has a $425 million exposure to troubled Hospital Group NMC Heath, dropped 0.8%.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates with exposure to troubled hospital operator NMC Health NMC.L risk having to make provisions for between 25% and 50% on more than $2 billion of outstanding debt to the company, Reuters reported citing three banking sources.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gave up early gains to end flat. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, added 0.4%, whereas Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, which has an exposure to NMC of $981 million, fell 0.5%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 1.2%, most of the stocks on the index advanced including Commercial Bank COMB.QA, which closed 4% higher.

But Qatar Insurance QINS.QA slipped 1.1%, after it posted a net loss of 185 million riyals ($50.82 million) in the first-quarter, against a profit of 266 million riyals a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1.2%, boosted by a 3.8% jump in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.5% to 6,985 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was flat at 4,222 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.3% to 2,004 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 1.2% to 8,701 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.2% to 10,545 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,309 points

OMAN

.MSI traded flat at 3,539 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.1% at 5,266 points

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

