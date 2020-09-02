MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf gains as financials boost; Egypt eases

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares ended higher on Wednesday, outperforming other Gulf peers, buoyed by gains in banking shares, while Egypt's blue-chip index extended losses.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.5%, boosted by a 2.1% gain in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 1.7% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

In August, the total value of shares traded on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) amounted to 150.41 billion riyals ($40.10 billion), a 35.02% increase compared to the previous month.

The biggest gainer on the benchmark index was Emaar The Economic City 4220.SE, up 9.9%, extending gains to a second straight session.

On Tuesday, the developer entered a subscription agreement with Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's main sovereign wealth fund. The completion of the deal is subject to several conditions.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, helped by a 1.4% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.3% increase in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI rose 0.5%, with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD rising 0.9% and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD was up 0.5%.

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, said on Tuesday it would open discussions with Israel lenders Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UAE central bank and the Israeli prime minister's office.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.4%, pressured by a 1.5% fall in Qatar Fuel Company QFLS.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 0.8% decline in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI climbed 1.5% to 8,013 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.5% to 4,547 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.3% to 2,260 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.4% to 9,812 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.2% to 11,214 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.5% to 1,398 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.3% to 3,769 points

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.3% at 5,874 points

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.