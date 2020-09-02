World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf gains as financials boost; Egypt eases

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Saudi Arabian shares ended higher on Wednesday, outperforming other Gulf peers, buoyed by gains in banking shares, while Egypt's blue-chip index extended losses.

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares ended higher on Wednesday, outperforming other Gulf peers, buoyed by gains in banking shares, while Egypt's blue-chip index extended losses.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.5%, boosted by a 2.1% gain in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 1.7% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

In August, the total value of shares traded on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) amounted to 150.41 billion riyals ($40.10 billion), a 35.02% increase compared to the previous month.

The biggest gainer on the benchmark index was Emaar The Economic City 4220.SE, up 9.9%, extending gains to a second straight session.

On Tuesday, the developer entered a subscription agreement with Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's main sovereign wealth fund. The completion of the deal is subject to several conditions.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, helped by a 1.4% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.3% increase in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI rose 0.5%, with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD rising 0.9% and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD was up 0.5%.

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, said on Tuesday it would open discussions with Israel lenders Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UAE central bank and the Israeli prime minister's office.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.4%, pressured by a 1.5% fall in Qatar Fuel Company QFLS.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 0.8% decline in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI climbed 1.5% to 8,013 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.5% to 4,547 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.3% to 2,260 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.4% to 9,812 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.2% to 11,214 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.5% to 1,398 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.3% to 3,769 points

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.3% at 5,874 points

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Impact of #COVID19 on the African Economy

    The Whitaker Group CEO Rosa Whitaker joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the impact of #COVID19 on the African economy and how business and investment are helping to shape the continent’s rise on the global stage.

    17 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular