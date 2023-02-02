MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf bourses lower on weak earnings, Dubai gains

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Most stock exchanges in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday following a slew of corporate earnings that fell short of expectations, with the Saudi main share index dragged down by Alinma Bank 1150.SE.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI slipped 0.2%, pressured by losses in banking and real estate sector stocks.

Shares of Alinma Bank fell 2.2% after the bank reported 32.8% growth in annual net profit to 3.60 billion riyals ($959.3 million) that missed analysts' estimate of 3.72 billion riyals.

Central banks in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain lifted their key interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's hike of the same size, as their currencies are pegged to the dollar.

However, Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its interest rates unchanged.

CBQ typically follows the Fed's moves as the Qatari riyal is also pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari main share index .QSI slipped 0.5%, extending losses for a fourth straight session.

Banking sector stocks drove losses in the index with Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA declining 2.6%, while Islamic lender Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA was down 1%.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI retreated 0.3%, on track to break a three-day winning streak, with the UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.6% and conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD 0.9% lower.

However, National Marine Dredging Company NMDC.AD rose 1.7% after the firm posted a 30% increase in annual net profit to 1.30 billion dirhams ($353.9 million).

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up 0.5%, bolstered by a 3.1% gain in low-cost carrier Air Arabia AIRA.DU, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rose 0.7%.

Oil prices - a key contributor to Gulf economies - drifted higher on Thursday after the OPEC+ panel endorsed keeping production cuts agreed last year in place.

Brent crude was up $0.39, or 0.47%, at $83.23 a barrel by 0818 GMT. O/R

($1 = 3.7526 riyals)

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

