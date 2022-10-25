MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index tracks oil drop; Egypt up on tax-break prospects

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Tuesday as oil prices dropped more than $1 per barrel, while the Egyptian index rose sharply on the country's plans to offer corporate tax breaks.

Crude prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, retreated as bearish economic data from the world's biggest oil consumers, the United States and China, weighed on prices. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated 0.8%, snapping three sessions of gains, hit by a 2.1% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, while Bank AlJazira 1020.SE slid 4.2% as third-quarter earnings fell short of market expectations.

Among other losers, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance 8180.SE plunged 9.8%, its biggest intraday fall since Oct. 2020, as the insurer posted wider losses.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.4%, boosted by a 5.1% jump in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

Egypt aims to offer up to 55% in tax breaks to companies, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Orascom Development Egypt ORHD.CA jumped 5.3% after it received an from developer SODIC OCDI.CA to buy Orascom Real Estate for $125 million. SODIC shares rose 0.7%.

The offer comes as Egypt seeks to attract billions of dollars in investment from the Gulf as it struggles with the financial impact of the war in Ukraine, including soaring commodities costs.

In Qatar, the index .QSI finished 0.7% lower, extending losses for a second session while the Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, lost 1.5%.

The Qatari market continued its decline due to lower natural gas prices overall, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

"However, the market could change course if natural gas prices rebound more consistently and if listed companies publish strong third-quarter results."

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

According to analysts, the Abu Dhabi bourse was volatile while traders reacted to the performance in oil markets and the main index could be exposed to new price corrections.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI traded flat.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.8% to 11,974

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.1% to 10,060

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 3,377

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.7% to 12,411

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.4% to 10,475

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,861

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.8% to 4,410

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.5% to 8,102

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

