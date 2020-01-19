MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index slips, weighed down by banks and Aramco

By Maqsood Alam

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks closed lower on Sunday, pulled down by losses at banking and energy firms, while the indexes in Qatar and Dubai extended their gains to a straight seventh day.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was down 0.1%. Saudi Aramco 2222.SE weighted the index most with a 0.7% fall, extending losses to a third day running.

On Sunday, Al Rajhi Capital Research rated the Aramco stock "neutral" in line with most other brokerages and set a target price of 37.5 riyals ($10.00)per share.

JPMorgan JPM.N was the first major brokerage to initiate coverage of Saudi Aramco with an "overweight" rating, setting a price target of 37 riyals per share and saying it sees scope for an increase in the energy giant's proposed $75 billion base dividend.

Saudi British Bank 1060.SE dropped 2%, while dairy firm Almarai 2280.SE closed down 0.9% as its profit for the fourth-quarter declined by 15.9% after increases in selling, administration and general costs.

Among the gainers was United Electronics 4003.SE which jumped 5.1%, its biggest intra-day rise since May 15, 2019. The company's said its fourth-quarter profit rose 14.6%.

The Qatari index .QSI closed up 0.1%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA gaining 0.3% and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA rising 0.8%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 1.2%, buoyed by a 2.2% increase in its largest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.4% gain at Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed down 0.1%, snapping a six-session winning streak, with Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD slipping 0.4% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) ADCB.AD dropping 0.6%

On Thursday, ADCB said its Islamic lending unit Al Hilal Bank had agreed to sell its Islamic insurance business and operations.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.7%, supported by a 2.7% gain by Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

On Thursday, Egypt's central bank left its overnight interest rates unchanged, while keeping its deposit rate steady at 12.25% and its lending rate at 13.25%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI slipped 0.1% to 8,449 points ABU DHABI .ADI was down 0.1% to 5,174 points DUBAI .DFMGI rose 1.2% to 2,863 points QATAR .QSI added 0.1% to 10,713 points EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.7% to 13,918 points BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.1% to 1,642 points OMAN .MSI was up 0.3% to 4,074 points KUWAIT .BKP gained 0.7% to 7,141 points ($1 = 3.7517 riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char) ((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

