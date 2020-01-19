World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index slips, weighed down by banks and Aramco

Contributor
Maqsood Alam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

Saudi Arabian stocks closed lower on Sunday, pulled down by losses at banking and energy firms, while the indexes in Qatar and Dubai extended their gains to a straight seventh day.

By Maqsood Alam

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks closed lower on Sunday, pulled down by losses at banking and energy firms, while the indexes in Qatar and Dubai extended their gains to a straight seventh day.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was down 0.1%. Saudi Aramco 2222.SE weighted the index most with a 0.7% fall, extending losses to a third day running.

On Sunday, Al Rajhi Capital Research rated the Aramco stock "neutral" in line with most other brokerages and set a target price of 37.5 riyals ($10.00)per share.

JPMorgan JPM.N was the first major brokerage to initiate coverage of Saudi Aramco with an "overweight" rating, setting a price target of 37 riyals per share and saying it sees scope for an increase in the energy giant's proposed $75 billion base dividend.

Saudi British Bank 1060.SE dropped 2%, while dairy firm Almarai 2280.SE closed down 0.9% as its profit for the fourth-quarter declined by 15.9% after increases in selling, administration and general costs.

Among the gainers was United Electronics 4003.SE which jumped 5.1%, its biggest intra-day rise since May 15, 2019. The company's said its fourth-quarter profit rose 14.6%.

The Qatari index .QSI closed up 0.1%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA gaining 0.3% and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA rising 0.8%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 1.2%, buoyed by a 2.2% increase in its largest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.4% gain at Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed down 0.1%, snapping a six-session winning streak, with Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD slipping 0.4% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) ADCB.AD dropping 0.6%

On Thursday, ADCB said its Islamic lending unit Al Hilal Bank had agreed to sell its Islamic insurance business and operations.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.7%, supported by a 2.7% gain by Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

On Thursday, Egypt's central bank left its overnight interest rates unchanged, while keeping its deposit rate steady at 12.25% and its lending rate at 13.25%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI slipped 0.1% to 8,449 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was down 0.1% to 5,174 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.2% to 2,863 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.1% to 10,713 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.7% to 13,918 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,642 points

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.3% to 4,074 points

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.7% to 7,141 points

($1 = 3.7517 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular