MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index sees biggest daily rise in over six months

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Monday, mirroring a buoyant day in oil prices and global stocks, with the Saudi index leading the gains.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose $3.33, or 8.4%, to $42.78 a barrel by 1216 GMT, after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was very effective and Saudi Arabia said an OPEC+ deal on output cuts could be adjusted to offset rising supply and weak demand. O/R

Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, based on initial data from a large study.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 2.5%, its biggest intraday gain since April, led by a 2% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 4.4% leap in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

The kingdom's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts could be adjusted as it has been in the past if there is consensus among members of the group.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI climbed 1.8%, led by a 6% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 3.1% increase in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 0.8%, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD closing up 1.4%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 1.9%, as all the stocks were in positive territory except one, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 6.8%.

The Kuwaiti index .BKP increased 1.5%, with Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW rising 1.8%.

The anticipated addition of Kuwait to the MSCI Emerging Market index at the end of November is expected to positively affect the flow of foreign capital in Boursa Kuwait, Kamco Invest said in a research note on Thursday.

Outside the Gulf, broad-based gains pushed Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 1.5% higher, with financial stocks leading the pack.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 2.5% to 8,366 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.8% to 4,743 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 1.8% to 2,220 points

QATAR

.QSI advanced 1.9% to 10,095 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.5% to 10,839 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX increased 0.3% to 1,445 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,548 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.5% at 6,177 points

