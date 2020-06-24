MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index retreats on haj curbs; Egypt outperforms

By Ateeq Shariff

June 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares ended lower on Thursday, following the kingdom's decision to bar visitors from abroad from the annual haj pilgrimage due to the coronavirus, while the Egyptian bourse advanced with broad-based gains among its constituents.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.7%, hurt by a 1.9% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.4% decline in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

The kingdom is to limit the number of domestic haj pilgrims to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first year in modern times.

Official data showed that Saudi Arabia earns around $12 billion a year from haj and the year-round pilgrimage umrah.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 2.6%, with 27 of the 30 stocks in the index rising, including heavyweight Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which advanced 2%.

Egypt will from Saturday lift a night-time curfew that had been in force since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and reopen restaurants, cafes, and places of worship, albeit with limits on the numbers visiting, the government said.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 1%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU shedding 1.8% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU losing 1.1%.

Emirates NBD began cutting hundreds of jobs this week after the impact of the coronavirus crisis accelerated planned lay-offs, Reuters reported, citing three sources.

Although the full scale of the redundancies was not immediately clear, one source estimated that the lender is cutting some 10% of its staff, equivalent to around 800 people.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 4.7% gain in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD.

Qatar's index .QSI was down 0.4%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA declining 1.2% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA easing 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.7% to 7,213 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI up 0.2% to 4,330 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1% to 2,099 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.4% to 9,226 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 2.6% to 11,040 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,281 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,525 points

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 1.5% at 5,669 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

