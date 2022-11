MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index extends losses on oil; Egypt outperforms

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market on Wednesday extended losses from the previous session on falling oil prices and mixed corporate earnings, while the Egyptian index outperformed the region.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, slipped after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.7%, hit by a 1.7% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Elsewhere, Sadr Logistic 1832.SE was down 3.4%, as the firm turned to quarterly losses.

The Saudi market's continued correction is due in part to mixed earnings results from local companies, said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com.

"A decline in oil prices also pushed the market further down," he added.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 jumped 4.5%, buoyed by a 11.4% surge in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, its biggest intraday gain since February 2006.

The bank added 11.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($456.41 million) to its market value.

Last week, the lender reported third-quarter consolidated net profit of 4.41 billion Egyptian pounds, up 15% year-on-year.

The presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt witnessed the signing of an agreement on Tuesday to develop one of the world's largest onshore wind projects in Egypt, according to an official statement on the Gulf nation's state news agency.

The wind project would save Egypt an estimated $5 billion in annual natural gas costs, the statement said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.2%, helped by a 0.7% rise in International Holding IHC.AD after the conglomerate reported a sharp rise in third-quarter earnings.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.2%.

According to Reyad, the Qatari bourse remained exposed to the volatility in natural gas markets, which could provide support if they extend their rebound.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.7% to 11,407 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI up 0.2% to 10,618 DUBAI .DFMGI was flat at 3,385 QATAR .QSI gained 0.2% to 12,664 EGYPT .EGX30 leapt 4.5% to 11,782 BAHRAIN .BAX was flat at 1,865 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.2% to 4,428 KUWAIT .BKP advanced 1% to 8,503 ($1 = 24.3200 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.