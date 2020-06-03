World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index eases ahead of OPEC+ meet; others markets mixed

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Major stock markets moved sideways in lacklustre trade on Wednesday, while shares in Saudi Arabia retreated ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on output cuts.

June 3 (Reuters) - Major stock markets moved sideways in lacklustre trade on Wednesday, while shares in Saudi Arabia retreated ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on output cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, may extend production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to about 10% of global production, into July or August, at an online meeting expected to be held on June 4.

The benchmark index .TASI of Saudi Arabia, the de-facto OPEC leader, eased 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE losing 1.6% and utility firm Saudi Electricity 5110.SE sliding 4.1%.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's non-oil private sector contracted for the third straight month in May as measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus continued to hit demand, although it shrank at a slower pace than in the previous two months, a survey showed.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI added 0.5%, supported by a 1.1% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 2.2% increase in Emaar Malls EMAA.DU.

Dubai will allow the full reopening of malls and private businesses starting on Wednesday, its media office said.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI fell 0.3%, a day after its biggest intraday gain in over a month. Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD dropped 1.7%, whereas the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD was down 0.3%.

Qatar's index .QSI gained 0.6%, with market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rising 2%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular