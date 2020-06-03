MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index eases ahead of OPEC+ meet; others markets mixed

June 3 (Reuters) - Major stock markets moved sideways in lacklustre trade on Wednesday, while shares in Saudi Arabia retreated ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on output cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, may extend production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to about 10% of global production, into July or August, at an online meeting expected to be held on June 4.

The benchmark index .TASI of Saudi Arabia, the de-facto OPEC leader, eased 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE losing 1.6% and utility firm Saudi Electricity 5110.SE sliding 4.1%.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's non-oil private sector contracted for the third straight month in May as measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus continued to hit demand, although it shrank at a slower pace than in the previous two months, a survey showed.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI added 0.5%, supported by a 1.1% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 2.2% increase in Emaar Malls EMAA.DU.

Dubai will allow the full reopening of malls and private businesses starting on Wednesday, its media office said.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI fell 0.3%, a day after its biggest intraday gain in over a month. Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD dropped 1.7%, whereas the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD was down 0.3%.

Qatar's index .QSI gained 0.6%, with market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rising 2%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.