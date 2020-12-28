World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index buoyed by petrochemical shares, Halwani Bros jumps

Contributor
Maqsood Alam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Saudi Arabia's main index edged higher in early trade on Monday, buoyed by petrochemical shares a day after the energy ministry announced the discovery of four new oil and gas fields.

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's main index edged higher in early trade on Monday, buoyed by petrochemical shares a day after the energy ministry announced the discovery of four new oil and gas fields.

Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE rose 0.6% and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical 2350.SE gained 0.8%, supporting a 0.1% rise in the benchmark index .TASI.

State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE edged up 0.1% after the announcement that it had discovered oil in the Al-Ajramiyah well, northwest of the city of Rafhaa, with tests showing a rate of 3,850 barrels per day.

Halwani Brothers Company 6001.SE jumped 9.9% to a record high of 88.9 riyals after the food producer and distributor proposed raising capital through a bonus share issue and distributing a 1.5 riyal-per-share cash dividend for 2020.

The Dubai index .DFMGI was down 0.2%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 0.8% while Damac Properties DAMAC.DU shed 1.5%.

DXB Entertainments DXBE.DU was the biggest loser in percentage term, falling 4% to 0.095 dirham.

Its shares were due to see their fifth consecutive day of losses since filings showed Meraas, which owns more than half of the loss-making theme park group intended to make a conditional offer to acquire the remaining shares and take it private.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was up 0.2% with Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD and First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gaining 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

The Qatari index .QSI was trading down 0.1%. Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA and the telecom company Ooredoo ORDS.QA both fell 1%.

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular