MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index at 18-month high leads Gulf market gains

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Monday, led by the Saudi index closing at its highest since August 2022, despite fading chances of early rate cuts globally.

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January after strong gains in the cost of services that could stoke inflation.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.7%, rising for a thirteenth consecutive session, led by a 3.5% rise in ACWA Power 2082.SE.

The Saudi Stock Exchange and Saudi regulator the Capital Market Authority are reviewing more than 57 initial public offering (IPO) requests for the exchange and Saudi Parallel Market, Saudi Tadawul Group CEO Khalid Alhussan told Al Arabiya TV on Monday.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI finished 0.9% higher, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rising 2.3% and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA increased 3.8%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, driven by a 1.7% rise in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

The Dubai stock market, which has reached record highs, could remain on an uptrend as business activity supports robust performance expectations, Yousef Ayoub, head of sales at NCM, said, while adding traders would monitor ongoing geopolitical risks.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was little changed, hovering around $83 a barrel as continued conflict in the Middle East and the risk of supply disruption offset doubts about demand.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.1%, with Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA jumping 6.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 12,595

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,410

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.3% to 4,273

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.9% to 10,300

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.1% to 29,452

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 2,051

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.2% to 4,630

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.8% to 8,061

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

