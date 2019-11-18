MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains on financials; blue-chip sell-off trips Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks rose on Monday, led by gains in financial shares, but Egypt saw a sharp decline as most blue-chip stocks fell.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1.1% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE climbing 1.3%.

Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance (MedGulf) 8030.SE climbed 2.7%, a day after it signed a health insurance contract with Saudi Electricity 5110.SE. However, Saudi Electricity traded 0.6% down.

Saudi Industrial Export 4140.SE was up 1.8% following its board approval on Sunday to open a branch in Baghdad.

Basic Chemical Industries 1210.SE hiked 1.7%. The chemical firm, in a bourse filing, said that it has completed 35% of work in its chlorine production project at Jubail Industrial City.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 1.2%, with 28 of its 30 stocks declining. The country's largest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA fell 1% and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA eased 3.6%.

On Monday, Reuters citing a U.S. state department official reported that Egypt's purchase of Russian fighter jets puts it at risk of U.S. sanctions and endangers future acquisitions of U.S. equipment.

Egypt is aware of those risks, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper said at the Dubai Airshow.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI retreated 0.9%, led by a 1.6% fall in Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

In the previous two sessions the lender gained over 10% after it confirmed on Wednesday the sale of 31 million shares in Network International Holdings NETW.L for 160 million pounds.

Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU plunged 10%, its biggest fall since May. On Friday, the firm swung to a third-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier.

Among other real estate stocks, DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU tumbled 4.8%. Last week, the developer reported a 78% plunge in third-quarter profit amid an extended slowdown in Dubai's property sector.

DAMAC shares have fallen by 50% this year, with profits contracting in the first three quarters, according to Refinitiv data.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI extended losses to close 0.3% down, a day after it saw its biggest fall since August. Telecoms firm Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD decreased 0.7%, whereas Invest Bank INVESTB.AD dived 9.9%.

Earlier in November, the latter reported accumulated losses of 1.86 billion dirhams as of September.

In Qatar, the index .QSI was down 0.2%, with Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA and Ezdan Holding ERES.QA dropping 2.6% and 0.8%.

