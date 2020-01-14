MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains on banks and petchems, Kuwait outperforms

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday ahead of corporate earnings announcements, while Kuwait outperformed as it reopened after a two-session break.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was up 0.4%, led by gains in financial and petrochemical shares. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE climbed 0.9%, while petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE added 0.3%.

Amongst others, United Wire Factories 1301.SE jumped 7.7% to 20.38 riyals, its highest since May 2017 after it reported a surge in its annual profit.

However, state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE slipped 0.1% to 34.7 riyals.

Kuwait's index .BKP, which was closed in the last two sessions following the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said, opened up 1.4%. Ahli United Bank AUBK.KW rose 3.3% and National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW added 1.1%.

Dubai’s index .DFMGI was up 0.6% as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 1.7% and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU edged up 0.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI rose 0.3% with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD also adding 0.3%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI traded flat as lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA dropped 1%, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was up 0.2% with the Gulf's largest lender due to report its annual results later on Tuesday, kicking off banks' earnings in the region.

($1 = 3.7514 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

