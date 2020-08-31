World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains in early trade; other markets mixed

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Monday, boosted by energy and financial companies, while shares in the United Arab Emirates moved sideways.

The kingdom's benchmark index was up 0.3%, with state oil company Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 1% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE gaining 0.8%.

Saudi Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern regions, the kingdom's energy minister said on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported.

The oil giant will carry on with its efforts to estimate the total amount of oil and gas in the two fields and is drilling more wells to determine their areas and capacities, energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI slipped 0.3%, hurt by a 1.8% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 0.8% drop in Dubai Investments DINV.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.4%, helped by a 0.7% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.5% increase in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.1% as utility firm Qatar Electricity and Water Company QEWC.QA gained 1.3%.

Meanwhile, the Gulf state has announced changes to its labour laws on Sunday, raising the minimum wage by 25% to 1,000 riyals ($275) a month and scrapping a requirement for workers to get permission from their employers to change jobs.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

