MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains as oil output recovers; other markets mixed

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks rose in early trade on Thursday, driven by banks and chemical makers, and as oil output improves faster than expected after attacks on its oil facilities earlier this month knocked out half of its supplies.

The Kingdom has restored more than 75% of crude output lost after the Sept. 14 attacks and would return to full volumes by early next week, Reuters reported on Monday.

Natural gas liquids output has reached about 880 thousand barrels per day, compared to a domestic demand of 792 thousand barrels per day.

Ethane gas output is at 900 million standard cubic feet against a domestic demand of 940 million standard cubic feet per day.

Saudi Arabia's key stock index .TASI rose 0.2%, with Al Rjahi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1%, while Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) 2310.SE advanced 3.4% after its board approved a higher first-half dividend compared to a year earlier.

Other petrochemical stocks also increased after they said feedstock supplies from Saudi Aramco IPO-ARAM.SE returned to normal. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical 2350.SE added 1.2% and Rabigh Refining And Petrochemical 2380.SE climbed 0.3%.

Qatar .QSI traded 0.1% higher, with Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding MPHC.QA rising 2.3%, while Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gained 0.5%.

Rating agency Moody's on Tuesday said the outlook for Qatar's banking sector remained stable as infrastructure spending drives economic growth.

Abu Dhabi .ADI slipped 0.2%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shedding 0.3%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD slipped 0.3%.

Dubai stocks .DFMGI were flat, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU shedding 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

A weakening property market in the United Arab Emirates is likely to put more pressure on the asset quality of the banking sector, Fitch Ratings agency said.

