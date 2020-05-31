MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains as lockdown eases; Egyptian blue chips advance

By Ateeq Shariff

May 31 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabia stock market closed higher on Sunday after an easing of the kingdom's coronavirus lockdown while gains in blue-chip companies buoyed the Egyptian bourse.

The benchmark Saudi index .TASI, which opened after a five-session break, advanced 2.3% as the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE soared by 7% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE posted a 2.7% gain.

Saudi Arabia began easing restrictions on movement and travel more than two months after stringent measures were introduced to help to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Restrictions will be eased in three phases, culminating in the complete lifting of a curfew - apart from in the holy city of Mecca - from June 21, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1.1%, with most constituents in positive territory and market heavyweight Commercial International Bank COMI.CA up 1%.

Stock exchange data showed that Egyptian investors were net buyers.

Dubai's main index .DFMGI retreated 0.8%, weighed down by a 1.7% fall for the country's largest sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 0.9% decline for Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.5%, bolstered by a 0.5% rise for First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Qatar's index .QSI edged down 0.3%. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, slid 3% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA lost 1.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 2.3% to 7,213 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.5% to 4,142 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.8% to 1,945 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.3% to 8,845 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.1% to 10,220 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX fell 0.5% to 1,270 points

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.7% to 3,545 points

KUWAIT

.BKP slipped 0.6% to 5,424 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.