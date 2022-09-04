World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains ahead of OPEC+ meet as oil prices climb

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday as oil prices rose ahead of Monday's OPEC+ meeting, while Qatar continued its down trend as inflation worries and the tightening U.S. Federal Reserve policy outlook sapped investors' risk appetite.

Oil, a key driver for Gulf markets, rose 66 cents to $93.02 a barrel on Friday on expectations that the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers including Russia will discuss output cuts. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.4%, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE increasing 3.3% while oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 1.5% at 37.65 riyals ($10.02).

Among other stocks, Arabian Contracting Services Company 4071.SE gained 0.6% after its board proposed a 1.90 riyals per share half yearly dividend.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 0.3%, extending the losses for six straight sessions, as gains in industrial stocks were offset by losses in the financial sectors with commercial Bank COMB.QA decreasing 1.8%.

Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was up 1%.

Separately, Qatar's foreign minister said in remarks cited by Al Jazeera TV on Saturday that his government will step up investments in the gas sector.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ended 0.6% higher as the country's lone cigarette maker, Eastern Company EAST.CA, jumped 3%, after it raised prices for its Local Cigarettes Brands effective Sept. 4.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI edged up 0.4% to 12,194 points

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.3% to 13,138 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.6% to 9,997 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,922 points

OMAN

.MSX30 declined 0.4% 4,585 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.6% to 8,477 points

($1 = 3.7585 riyals)

