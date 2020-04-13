MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends losses as record OPEC+ cut fails to cheer investors

By Ateeq Shariff

April 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market slipped for a second consecutive day on Monday, weighed down by concerns that the agreed record global cuts in oil output will not be sufficient to reduce a glut as the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June - equal to nearly 10% of global supply. But the reduction was dwarfed by the near 30 million barrels per day drop in demand in April already anticipated by forecasters like Goldman Sachs.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs said oil prices would keep falling in the coming weeks, reasoning that a "historic yet insufficient" deal by big oil producers to cut output is unlikely to offset a coronavirus-led demand rout.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE declining 1.7% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 1.7%.

Amongst others, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) 7010.SE retreated 1.8% after the teleco extended its memorandum of understanding for a period of 90 days with Vodafone VOD.L to acquire the group's shareholding in Vodafone Egypt VODE.CA.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI lost 1.1%, as its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU were down 3.4% and 2%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI fell 1.6%, led by a 4.5% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates, the region's tourism and business hub, has the second highest regional load of coronavirus infections at 4,123 cases and 22 deaths.

In Qatar, the index .QSI lost 0.7% with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA falling 2.3%.

The bank on Sunday posted a first-quarter net profit of 3.57 billion riyals ($980.77 million), little changed from a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 1.1%, as 29 of 30 stocks on the index rising including Juhayna Food JUFO.CA, which ended 7.7% higher.

Stock exchange data showed that Egyptian investors were net-buyers of the stocks.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.9% to 6,805 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI dropped 1.6% to 4,135 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI eased 1.1% to 1,885 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.7% to 8,833 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.1% to 10,354 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX declined 0.9% to 1,285 points

OMAN

.MSI gained 1.5% to 3,542 points

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.9% to 5,028 points

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

