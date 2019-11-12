MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends gains; other Gulf markets dip

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Corporate announcements helped lift the Saudi Arabian stock market on Tuesday but most major Gulf bourses were driven lower by losses in financial stocks.

Saudi Arabia's main index .TASI added 0.7%, with Saudi Basic Industries (Sabic) 2010.SE gaining 1.5% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE jumping 5%.

Sabic rose for a sixth consecutive day. Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE in its initial public offering prospectus said it expected to close its acquisition of Sabic in the first half of next year.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing 2300.SE rose 6.3% after it said that accumulated losses declined to 7.84% of capital.

Abdullah Al Othaim 4001.SE rose 3.5% and Dallah Healthcare 4004.SE gained 1.9% as both proposed cash dividends, for the nine months and first half respectively.

Apparel retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair 4240.SE fell 4% after reporting a quarterly loss which it blamed on an increase in depreciation and amortisation expenses.

Eastern Co EAST.CA was the main drag on Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, which was down 0.7%.

The cigarette maker plunged 5% as it traded ex-dividend.

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals SKPC.CA closed 7.8% lower for its biggest fall since Sept. 22. The firm reported a fall in nine-month profit to 521 million Egyptian pounds ($32.38 million) from 922 million Egyptian pounds a year earlier.

Qatar's index .QSI fell 0.8%, as financial stocks weighed, with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA falling 1.4% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA 1.7%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI slipped 0.4% as Emirates NBD ENBD.DU dropped 2.2% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU fell 0.5%.

The latter had gained in previous session, a day after reporting a 20% rise in third-quarter net profit.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI edged down 0.2%, extending losses for a straight fifth session. The market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD eased 0.5%, while Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD fell 1.3%.

The property developer posted a decline in third-quarter profit to 387 million dirhams ($105.37 million), compared with 420 million dirhams a year earlier.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI was up 0.7% to 7,981 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI lost 0.2% to 5,075 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI was down 0.4% to 2,663 points

QATAR

The index .QSI fell 0.8% to 10,226 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 fell 0.7% to 14,670 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX eased 0.4% to 1,510 points

OMAN

The index .MSI was down 0.5% at 4,053 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP was flat at 6,259 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 16.0900 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

