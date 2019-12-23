MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends gains as Aramco bounces back after recent falls

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Monday, partly driven by gains in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE on bargain-hunting after four straight sessions of losses.

Recent falls raised investors' appetite to buy more shares to average down the cost of investment after having bought at higher prices, an investor told Reuters.

Aramco shares were last up 0.6% at 35.5 riyals.

Saudi Arabia's key stock index .TASI was up 0.4%, heading for a seventh consecutive session of gain.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group 2250.SE climbed 3.5% after the company board recommended a 0.75 riyal per share dividend for the second half of the year.

Saudi Airlines Catering Company 6004.SE increased 4.2% after it renewed in-flight catering agreement with Saudi Arabian Airlines for 10 years in a deal whose provisional value is 12 billion riyals ($3.20 billion).

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was up 0.2%, with market heavy-weight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gaining 0.7% while National Bank Of Ras Al Khaimah RAKBANK.AD rose 2.4%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI inched up 0.2%, with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU advancing 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

In Qatar, the index .QSI traded down 0.6%, with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA shedding 1.3% while Industries Qatar IQCD.QA slipped 0.8%.

The market rose in the previous two sessions after Qatar last week presented its biggest budget in five years.

The Gulf state said it would spend 1.9% more in 2020 than this year, outlining a 210.5 billion Qatari riyal ($57.81 billion) budget to complete infrastructure projects, including facilities for the 2022 soccer World Cup.

($1 = 3.7511 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

