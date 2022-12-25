MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi ends higher on oil prices; most Gulf markets in red

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks climbed on Sunday in response to Friday's rise in oil prices, while most other bourses in the Gulf were in the red on global economic concerns.

Oil prices settled about $3 per barrel higher on Friday for a second straight week of gains after Moscow said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 imposing a price cap on Russian exports.

Russia may cut oil output by 5% to 7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged 0.2% higher, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 1.9% rise in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE and a 1% increase in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

The Saudi bourse could maintain a stronger profile this week if oil prices continue to move to the upside, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"However, price corrections could still pose a threat."

The blue-chip index .QSI in Qatar - among the world's top exporters of liquefied natural gas - dropped 0.6%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

According to Takieddine, the Qatari market saw additional price corrections after last week's pause as natural gas prices remained very volatile.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was down 0.7%, extending losses from the previous session.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 10,235

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.6% to 10,918

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.7% to 14,385

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.4% to 1,859

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.2% to 4,831

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.4% to 7,975

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.