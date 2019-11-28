MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up on banks; other Gulf bourses little changed

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks edged up in early trade on Thursday, helped by gains in financial shares, while other major Gulf markets were little changed in thin volumes.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.1% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1.2% and Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE adding 0.3%.

Bupa Arabia 8210.SE gained 1.2% after it won a health insurance contract from National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, which was down 0.4%.

Separately, lead manager Samba Capital on Wednesday said the retail portion of Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE initial public offering (IPO) has been fully covered, with orders reaching 32.57 billion riyals ($8.69 billion).

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was up 0.1%, as market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD added 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI slipped 0.2% as its largest listed developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU decreased 0.5% and Air Arabia AIRA.DU was down 2%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI was also down 0.2%, extending losses for a third straight session, led by a 1.3% fall in Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA and a 1.1% drop in Mesaieed petrochemicals MPHC.QA.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

