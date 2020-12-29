World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai lead broader regional gains on higher oil

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Saudi and Dubai shares closed higher on Tuesday as most regional markets gained in line with global stocks, as hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus teed up a strong end to the year for riskier assets.

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Saudi and Dubai shares closed higher on Tuesday as most regional markets gained in line with global stocks, as hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus teed up a strong end to the year for riskier assets.

Oil rose as the United States moved towards expanding pandemic aid payments, potentially spurring fuel demand and stimulating economic growth. O/R

Prospects of the relief package, however, kept the dollar near a 2-1/2-year low as investors were encouraged to take on more risk.

The Saudi benchmark .TASI bounced back from the previous session's losses to finish 0.4% higher, with Saudi Telecom 7010.SE rising nearly a percent.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE firmed 0.6%, while Saudi Electricity Co 5110.SE added 2.5%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI finished 0.4% higher for its first positive session of the week.

Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU was the top gainer on the benchmark, putting on 1.9%, while the emirate's largest listed developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 1.1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI, however, edged down 0.1% after rising 0.2% in the previous session.

Lenders First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Bank of Sharjah BOS.AD featured among the top gainers, appreciating 0.5% and about 3%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi index was weighed down by a 1.8% decline in United Arab Emirates' third-biggest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, while telecom major Etisalat ETISALAT.AD fell about 0.5%.

The benchmark indexes of Oman .MSI and Bahrain .BKP strengthened 0.5% each.

Sharia-compliant financial firm Bank Muscat BKMB.OM was the top gainer on the Omani index, gaining over 1%, while Bahrain's benchmark was buoyed by a 1.2% gain in Ahli United Bank AUBB.BH.

In Qatar, the benchmark closed 0.6% down, dragged down by industrial firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which slipped nearly a percent.

Financial stocks Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA also declined, falling 0.6% each.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 tacked on 0.7%. Gains in the benchmark were driven by tobacco firm Eastern Co EAST.CA, which rose 3.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.4% to 8,747

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.1% to 5,099

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.4% to 2,525

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.6% to 10,500

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.7% to 10,737

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 0.5% to 1,497

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.5% to 3,642

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.6% to 6,094

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB EAST

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular