MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai lead broader regional gains on higher oil

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Saudi and Dubai shares closed higher on Tuesday as most regional markets gained in line with global stocks, as hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus teed up a strong end to the year for riskier assets.

Oil rose as the United States moved towards expanding pandemic aid payments, potentially spurring fuel demand and stimulating economic growth. O/R

Prospects of the relief package, however, kept the dollar near a 2-1/2-year low as investors were encouraged to take on more risk.

The Saudi benchmark .TASI bounced back from the previous session's losses to finish 0.4% higher, with Saudi Telecom 7010.SE rising nearly a percent.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE firmed 0.6%, while Saudi Electricity Co 5110.SE added 2.5%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI finished 0.4% higher for its first positive session of the week.

Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU was the top gainer on the benchmark, putting on 1.9%, while the emirate's largest listed developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 1.1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI, however, edged down 0.1% after rising 0.2% in the previous session.

Lenders First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Bank of Sharjah BOS.AD featured among the top gainers, appreciating 0.5% and about 3%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi index was weighed down by a 1.8% decline in United Arab Emirates' third-biggest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, while telecom major Etisalat ETISALAT.AD fell about 0.5%.

The benchmark indexes of Oman .MSI and Bahrain .BKP strengthened 0.5% each.

Sharia-compliant financial firm Bank Muscat BKMB.OM was the top gainer on the Omani index, gaining over 1%, while Bahrain's benchmark was buoyed by a 1.2% gain in Ahli United Bank AUBB.BH.

In Qatar, the benchmark closed 0.6% down, dragged down by industrial firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which slipped nearly a percent.

Financial stocks Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA also declined, falling 0.6% each.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 tacked on 0.7%. Gains in the benchmark were driven by tobacco firm Eastern Co EAST.CA, which rose 3.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.4% to 8,747

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.1% to 5,099

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.4% to 2,525

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.6% to 10,500

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.7% to 10,737

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 0.5% to 1,497

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.5% to 3,642

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.6% to 6,094

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

