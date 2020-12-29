MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai lead broader regional gains on higher oil
By Aby Jose Koilparambil
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Saudi and Dubai shares closed higher on Tuesday as most regional markets gained in line with global stocks, as hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus teed up a strong end to the year for riskier assets.
Oil rose as the United States moved towards expanding pandemic aid payments, potentially spurring fuel demand and stimulating economic growth. O/R
Prospects of the relief package, however, kept the dollar near a 2-1/2-year low as investors were encouraged to take on more risk.
The Saudi benchmark .TASI bounced back from the previous session's losses to finish 0.4% higher, with Saudi Telecom 7010.SE rising nearly a percent.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE firmed 0.6%, while Saudi Electricity Co 5110.SE added 2.5%.
The Dubai index .DFMGI finished 0.4% higher for its first positive session of the week.
Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU was the top gainer on the benchmark, putting on 1.9%, while the emirate's largest listed developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 1.1%.
The Abu Dhabi index .ADI, however, edged down 0.1% after rising 0.2% in the previous session.
Lenders First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Bank of Sharjah BOS.AD featured among the top gainers, appreciating 0.5% and about 3%, respectively.
The Abu Dhabi index was weighed down by a 1.8% decline in United Arab Emirates' third-biggest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, while telecom major Etisalat ETISALAT.AD fell about 0.5%.
The benchmark indexes of Oman .MSI and Bahrain .BKP strengthened 0.5% each.
Sharia-compliant financial firm Bank Muscat BKMB.OM was the top gainer on the Omani index, gaining over 1%, while Bahrain's benchmark was buoyed by a 1.2% gain in Ahli United Bank AUBB.BH.
In Qatar, the benchmark closed 0.6% down, dragged down by industrial firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which slipped nearly a percent.
Financial stocks Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA also declined, falling 0.6% each.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 tacked on 0.7%. Gains in the benchmark were driven by tobacco firm Eastern Co EAST.CA, which rose 3.3%.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI gained 0.4% to 8,747
ABU DHABI
.ADI lost 0.1% to 5,099
DUBAI
.DFMGI added 0.4% to 2,525
QATAR
.QSI fell 0.6% to 10,500
EGYPT
.EGX30 gained 0.7% to 10,737
BAHRAIN
.BAX rose 0.5% to 1,497
OMAN
.MSI gained 0.5% to 3,642
KUWAIT
.BKP rose 0.6% to 6,094
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))
